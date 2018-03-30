Thane: Two held for duping doctor over position in ST commission

The accused have been arrested from Dhule and Delhi on March 26. (Representational) The accused have been arrested from Dhule and Delhi on March 26. (Representational)

Thane Police arrested two men for extorting close to Rs 14 lakh from a doctor with a promise of getting him a seat at the National Commission of Schedule Tribes. The accused have been arrested from Dhule and Delhi on March 26.

According to police, Dr Ramkrishna Pawar lodged a complaint in 2016 that he was cheated.

“He told us that since he was working for the Adivasi community around Thane, he was contacted by the accused, who assured him a position at the commission,” said a senior officer from the Khadakpada police station. “In order to get the position, Dr Pawar paid him Rs 13,90,000 over a period of three months. He also paid for several expenses of the accused,” the senior officer added.

The accused has been identified as Amrut Borse, a resident of Dhule. “We arrested him from his house on March 22. We seized several fake government documents and letter pads from his house. We also seized information about over 10 bank accounts,” said the officer.

Borse led them to another accused, and his partner, police claimed. “He said that he used to only talk to people. His partner would identify and even send fake documents bearing the government’s official seals,” the officer said.

The second accused, identified as Kunal Sharma, was also arrested from his residence in Delhi, police said. “They have been booked under various charges including cheating, forgery and illegal usage of government’s

signatures and seals,” the officer said. The accused have been remanded to police custody till April 2, police said.

