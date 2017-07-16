Thane: Two dead, four injured as house collapses after heavy rains

The house collapsed after the area witnessed heavy rains for the last two days. (File) The house collapsed after the area witnessed heavy rains for the last two days. (File)

At least two persons were killed and four others injured when a house collapsed at a village in the district following heavy rains early on Sunday, an official said.

The house, located on a hillock at Mharal village in Kalyan tehsil, collapsed at around 2.30 am after the region witnessed heavy downpour for the last two days, district disaster management officer Asmita Nikam said. As the structure collapsed, the people living inside it and a couple sleeping in an adjacent house got trapped under the debris, she said.

The firemen rushed to the spot and retrieved two bodies from the house. They also pulled out two injured persons living in the house and the couple from under the debris, Nikam said.

The deceased were identified as Saifuddin Khan and Aladdin Shaikh (both aged 45), she said. The four injured persons were admitted to a government hospital in Ulhasnagar, she added.

