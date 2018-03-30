Thane: School boy’s ‘killer’ consumed poison

The man who was believed to be on the run after killing a 10-year-old boy outside his school in Murbad on Wednesday is currently admitted to the local health centre. He was admitted to the health centre after the police found him in shrubbery next to the road near Badlapur. Police claim that the man had consumed poison.

According to senior inspector Ajay Vasave, accused Jayawant Bhoir was found around 8.40 pm. “He was found by one of our teams in a bad condition. We found a bottle in his pocket, which we believe is the bottle he consumed poison from,” he said.

Bhoir was rushed to the Murbad primary health care centre where he is undergoing treatment, police said. “The doctors believe he will make a recovery soon. We will take his statement and arrest him after that,” Vasave said.

Suraj was allegedly killed in a Zilla Parishad school in Nandeli village of Murbad. According to police, Suraj was in school when the accused, Jayawant Bhoir (50), approached the two teachers of the school before the morning prayer and asked if he could take Suraj out for a minute. Just as the prayers were ending, the teachers heard the boy shrieking and rushed out of the school building, sources said.

“The boy had been attacked eight times with an axe. Bhoir threw the weapon next to the boy and ran away,” said a police officer. The incident occurred around 9 am in the under-construction toilet block of the school, sources said.

Suraj, the only son of his parents Ranjana and Dnyaneshwar Bhoir, was rushed to a government hospital in Murbad but was declared dead, police said

According to police sources, Bhoir killed Suraj to exact revenge from his father Dnyaneshwar Bhoir. “Jayawant used to work as a watchman in a society where Dnyaneshwar’s relative stayed. Dnyaneshwar, who used to work as an electrician and contractor had gotten him the job of the watchman. However, when Jayawant failed to show up for a couple of days, Dnyaneshwar asked him to take his job seriously. When Jayawant went back to work, he was allegedly asked to not come back. He thought that Dnyaneshwar had a hand in this and thus wanted to harm him,” said an officer investigating the case.

Meanwhile, police is waiting for Bhoir to gain consciousness to record his statements. “We will know for sure only when he gains consciousness,” Vasave said.

