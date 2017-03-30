Tension in Badaun village over loudspeaker

Tension gripped Orchi village in Badaun district on Tuesday after members of two communities clashed over a loudspeaker at a temple on the first day of Navratri. Police, however, managed to defuse the situation and also convinced people to remove the loudspeaker.

Objections were raised over the loudspeaker after some pointed out that there was a school nearby.

“Some objected to it on the grounds that it was placed without permission. A similar situation had happened some time ago when some objected to a loudspeaker on a mosque. We convinced the people to remove the loudspeaker and asked them to seek permission first and then place it. They agreed to it,” said Satyaveer Singh, SHO of Faizganj police station.

Police force from Bisauli, Islam Nagar and Veerganj police stations were called-in to maintain peace in the village.

“We asked temple management to seek permission for a loudspeaker. They said that they would need it on April 4 and 5. I have not received any application for the permission so far,” said RD Ram, SDM of the area.

