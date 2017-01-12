Teenager raped at Matheran, one arrested

A 18-year-old school drop out from Kole village of Dombivili here has been arrested for raping a minor girl at a lodge in Matheran, police said today.

The accused, identified as Tushar Jadhav was arrested last night by Manpada police after the 14-year-old victim filed a complaint yesterday.

API SS Zende of Manpada police station told PTI that the incident occured on January 10 when the accused took the girl to Matheran and forced himself on her at a lodge there after locking her up in a room.

Jadhav also threatened the teenager, who hailed from the same locality, with dire consequences if she revealed anything to anyone, the complaint said.

The accused was booked under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC and also sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act 2012, police said.