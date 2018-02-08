Teachers’ Transfer Policy: Male teachers below 50 years not to be posted in girls’ schools

IN A a bid to curb cases of sexual assault on girls, the new Teachers Transfer Policy 2018 in Punjab says no male teacher below 50 years of age will be posted in any girls’ schools. The policy will come into effect from April 1 and will be applicable to all teachers, including ETT, computer, master, lecturers, vocational masters, principals and headmasters. The Punjab education department has released a detailed new transfer policy (a copy of which is with The Indian Express), with an objective to utilise the human resources in an optimal manner to protect the academic interest of students and provide maximum job satisfaction among employees.

A senior official in the education department said, “Though some cases of sexual assaults and harassment have come to light, several cases go unreported. We have received many complaints from girls on lewd remarks being made to them by male teachers across the state… which led to this move.” He added that the such complaints were more in those schools where there are just two-three teachers and that too, male.

“In most complaints, a majority of male teachers below 50 years were found to be involved in such cases,” said another official. However, some senior officials in the education department were not convinced about the decision. “There should be proper checks and balances and girl students must be made aware against sexual abuse and a helpline must be there in case of any issue,” said an officer.

