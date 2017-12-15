Teacher held for molesting 6-year-old

Nabipur police arrested a Bharuch school teacher from his from his house on Thursday for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl student.

According to the police, the Class I student of an international school at Luvara village was sexually abused by the sports teacher, identified as Pruthvisinh Ambaliya, on its campus on Wednesday.

As per the complaint registered by the victim’s mother on Wednesday night, the accused is a resident of Rajpipla in Narmada district. The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday afternoon after the sports class. “After her classmates had left the classroom, Ambaliya had asked the victim to stay back on the pretext of putting games equipment in order. After finishing her work, when she sought permission from him to leave the room, he molested her and threatened her with strict punishment if she disclosed it to anybody,” stated the complaint.

The victim, informed her parents about the incident after reaching her home at Maktampur area in Bharuch.

When the parents tried to contact the teacher over phone, he did not answer their call, following which they lodged a complaint with Nabipur police.

Nabipur police Sub-Inspector V L Gagla said the medical examination of the accused has been carried out at a government hospital in Mumbai. “The accused is married and has been working as a sports teacher in the school for the last four years. We have recorded the statements of the victim in presence of her mother. Her medical condition is fine. We have also taken the statements of other teachers of the school,” said Gagla.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App