Targeted killings: NIA takes gangster Guggni into custody

THE NATIONAL Intelligence Agency (NIA) Monday took gangster Dharminder Singh Guggni in its custody in connection with the murder case of Punjab Shiv Sena leader Amit Sharma who was shot dead in Ludhiana in January 14 last year. The special court remanded Guggni to police custody till February 12. NIA’s senior prosecutor Surender Singh said they sought the remand on the basis that the agency wanted to take Guggni to some places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh (UP) for their further investigation.

When asked about the security of the accused in the cases of targeted killings, he added that they would file an application for seeking the court’s permission for the video conferencing of the all the accused as it is a security risk to take all the accused in the district court. Guggni and another accused, Anil Kumar, who was also taken into the custody by the agency were produced in the court under tight security cover.

“We had an intelligence input that some radical groups could try to free these people. That is why we want the hearing to be conducted through video-conferencing,” said an NIA officer. The court also extended the custody of Anil Kumar who was the alleged weapons supplier to the accused till February 12 in the murder case of Amit Sharma.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App