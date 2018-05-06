Surat MC removes Shivaji statue

A complaint of rioting was registered with Chowk Bazaar police station. (Files/Representational image) A complaint of rioting was registered with Chowk Bazaar police station. (Files/Representational image)

The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) took custody of an illegally installed statue of Shivaji at an open plot of the SMC in Dabholi and cleared encroachment done by locals on Saturday. The locals had a tussle with SMC officials and they also pelted stones when the statue was being removed. A complaint of rioting was registered with Chowk Bazaar police station. Police arrested six rioters, including two women.

The incident took place at Y junction, near Akhand Anand society in Dabholi area in Surat, on Saturday morning. A statue of Shivaji was installed at Y junction on government’s land around five days ago. The Katargam zone officials, after receiving complaint about encroachment made on the government land, took custody of the statue and removed the encroachment. The locals requested to get the statue back. Katargam Zone officer R M Gamit said, “Some locals had installed the statue of Shivaji at an open plot of SMC with an attempt to encroach it. We don’t want to harm sentiments of any community or people. We have removed the statue and got rid of the encroachment.”

