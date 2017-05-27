Surat: Five PAAS members detained

Five members of PAAS were detained by police when they were spotted near the venue a public meeting of Deputy CM Nitin Patel at Katargam in Surat on Friday evening. Police said that the detainees were trying to disrupt the public meeting of the Deputy CM.

As per details, Patel was in the city to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs. 997.27 crore of the Surat Municipal Corporation.

According to police, the PAAS members, including Brijesh Kotadia, Haresh Vaghodia, formed two groups and tried to enter the pandal where the deputy CM’s public meeting was being organised. However, they were caught by police personnel. A crime branch official said: “We have detained five members of Surat PAAS, as we had got information that they were trying to disturb the programme of the deputy CM.”

