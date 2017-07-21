Surat engineering college orders probe into sexual harassment charges

Two women staffers of Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT) have complained to its women’s cell, alleging sexual harassment by an employee of the institute. The institute has formed a high-level committee to look into the allegations.

According to one of the complainants, she was being harassed for nearly one year, while the other alleged of sexual harassment for six months. The accused has been an employee of the institute for 10 years, sources said. While SVNIT officials kept details of the complaint under wraps, they said the case has been handed to women’s cell for investigation.

Director of SVNIT S R Gandhi told The Indian Express: “At present it is premature to say anything, but once we get the investigation report, we will decide the further step. Such type of activity cannot and will not be entertained, and if anybody is found guilty, we will take strict action whosoever he may be.”

