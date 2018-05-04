Surat diamond trader defaults loans, flees

A Surat-based diamond trader who defaulted loans to the tune of crores of rupees from lenders has gone underground without paying salaries to his employees.

According to Surat Diamond Association, Ghanshyam Paladiya shut his diamond polishing factory in Surat’s Katargam area and went in-communicado four days ago. At least 200 workers, who are employed at his unit, have reportedly not received their salaries.

Surat Diamond Association president Babubhai Gujarati said, “We have received complaint from diamond traders about this merchant who has been defaulting payment and also not giving salaries to diamond polishers. We don’t know exact the figure of his dues, but we assume that it would run in crores of rupees. We have tried to contact his family members but they are also unavailable, and his house is also locked. We are putting all our efforts to bring him back and try to sort out the issues.”

According to sources, Paladiya hails from Palitana taluka in Bhavnagar district. He had two offices — at Mahidharpura and Varachha. “Paladiya was a veteran trader, but not among the big shots in the industry. He was doing polishing work of diamonds below 1 carat,” said chairman of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (Gujarat region) Dinesh Navadia. “The diamond workers who had lost their salaries will easily get job in other factories,” he added. No one has filed a complaint against Paladiya with the police.

