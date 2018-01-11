Surat: Childless ragpicker ‘finds’ 10-day-old infant in trash

The police has taken the custody of the infant (Representational) The police has taken the custody of the infant (Representational)

Police have taken custody of an infant, which was allegedly found by a childless ragpicker couple in a garbage container in Surat, and registered a case against unidentified persons for abandoning the child. The 10-day-old baby has now been admitted to a city hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable. The police action came following complaints that the ragpicker couple — 32-year-old Gorakh alias Kalu Vasava, a native of Nandurbar district in Maharashtra, and his wife Anita — had stolen the child.

During questioning, Vasava told the police that while he was collecting garbage near Railway culvert at Sahara Darwaja on Tuesday morning, he found a brown colour bag. On opening the bag, he found a child. “He considered the child as a gift from the God and took him to his home. But as the child was crying, the couple approached a woman in her neighbourhood to feed the infant as she was lactating. On hearing the cries of the baby, the neighbours alerted the police, alleging that the ragpicker couple had stolen the baby,” police said, quoting Vasava.

“Everybody suspected that we had stolen the infant. But when I showed the brown colour bag and also the spot from where I had found the child, the police realised that the incident was true and I did not steal the boy. We assured the police that we will take care of the child infant if it is handed over to us, without any legal trouble,” Vasava said.

Inspector H M Gohil said police were trying to find out who put the baby in garbage container. “We are checking CCTV footage from the areas around the container. Allegations were made that the child was a stolen one, but we are investigating. At present, it is difficult to say anything,” he said.

