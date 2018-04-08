Surat: Banners with Ambedkar, Buddha torn; one held

On Friday night, three men allegedly tore the banners at Sahara Darwaja area near railway culvert at Sangam Tekri. (Representational) On Friday night, three men allegedly tore the banners at Sahara Darwaja area near railway culvert at Sangam Tekri. (Representational)

Surat police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in tearing the banner with the photos of Dr B R Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha in Surat on Saturday. He was identified as Narpatsinh Rajput (22), a resident of Model town near Parvat Patia. Two more men believed to be involved in the incident are absconding, police said.

The banners for the event, scheduled to be organised by the Dalit Bhartiya Buddh Dharma Parishad at Bhatar in Surat on Sunday, were put up at different locations in the city to create awareness about the programme. While some banners featured Ambedkar’s photos, others had Buddha’s.

On Friday night, three men allegedly tore the banners at Sahara Darwaja area near railway culvert at Sangam Tekri. Police said some men in the vicinity saw the trio and tried to catch them. However, two of them escaped and one, Narpatsinh, was caught.

The men called up the police control room and informed them about the incident. Puna police mobile patrolling van reached the spot and took the culprit to the police station. One of the men who had seen the banners being torn had lodged a complaint in this connection with Puna police station. B N Sagar said, “We have arrested the accused on the basis of the complaint registered by an eyewitness. We have registered the offence of hurting the religious feelings under Atrocity Act against the accused. We have got the names of other two accused and attempts are being made to arrest them.”

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App