Sukhbir Singh’s pick is new SGPC chief

Former minister Gobind Singh Longowal was on Wednesday elected 42nd Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) president. Longowal, a former SAD MLA, has just one year of experience of working as SGPC member. It was after many years that secret ballot was used by SGPC House to elect its president. Longowal got 154 votes against 15 for Panthik Front candidate Amrik Singh Shahpur.

Longowal proved a dark house as his name was not even initially considered for the post of SGPC president. SAD-affiliated SGPC members had given all rights to decide the candidate for the post to party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday.

Longowal, a close aide of former SAD president Harchand Singh Longowal, was earlier elected MLA from Dhanaula in 1985, 1997 and 2002. He also remained state minister in the Punjab Government from 1997 to 2002. He belongs to Longowal village in Sangrur district.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Longowal lost from Sunam.

In 2015, he was elected from Dhuri in a by-election following the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Arvind Khanna. Longowal had defeated Congress-Sanjha Morcha joint candidate Simar Partap Singh, grandson of former Governor and CM Surjit Singh Barnala, by 37,501 votes.

Longowal was first elected to SGPC House from Longowal constituency in 2011. He is the president with the least experience of working as SGPC member as the Supreme Court had suspended SGPC House elected in 2011 immediately after voting and it was resumed for functioning only in 2016.

SGPC constitution requires its House to elect its president every year. Kirpal Singh Badungar was the president elected in 2011.

Longowal, a known rival of the Dhindsa political family within SAD in Sangrur, was hand-picked by Sukhbir Singh Badal. All the new 15 members of executive committee also have Sukhbir’s approval.

Raghujit Singh, another confidant of Sukhbir, has been appointed as senior vice-president and Harpal Singh Jalla as vice-president. Gurbachan Singh Karmuwala has been appointed general secretary.

Sajjan Singh Bajjuman, Lakhbir Singh, Bibi Gurpreet Kaur, Gurtej Singh Dhadde, Hardev Singh, Ravinder Singh Chackmukerian, Gurmeet Singh, Navtej Singh, Baba Gurmeet Singh and Bhagwant Singh Sialka and Amrik Singh Shahpur also find place in the 15-member SGPC executive committee.

Talking to the media, the new SGPC president said, “I got this position due to blessings of Guru. I thank president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Parkash Singh Badal for giving me this opportunity. I will perform my job with honesty.”

