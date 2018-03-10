‘He will always live in Wadali Brothers’

Pyare Lal Wadali 1943-2018 Pyare Lal Wadali 1943-2018

Written by Atul Sharma

PYARE LAL WADALI, one half of the Wadali Brothers, left us Friday: A great loss to all of us music lovers. Between the two brothers, Pyare Lal Wadali may have been younger in age and smaller in physical stature, but no one who ever borne witness to his spontaneous Sufi ‘Aamad’ could doubt the immenseness of his talent and ability.

Born in Guru ki Wadali, in Amritsar, a village blessed by Guru Arjan Dev ji, who was himself a great practitioner of music, Pyare lal was trained in music by his elder brother Puranchand Wadali as well as other gurus. He and his brother were fifth generation of musicians, who devoted their lives to singing the messages of Sufi saints in the intricacies of the Patiala Gharana.

I saw him playing a supporting role in the duo initially, while his elder brother Puranchand Wadali used to encourage and tutor him. When on occasion he faltered, Puranchand would mildly chide him on stage and during recordings. With time, I saw Pyare Lal reach a phenomenal level of performance, sometimes even exceeding the singing of his elder brother, for which he was equally appreciated with an affectionate “Wah Wah” from him.

On a personal note, I have had a very special and loving relationship with both brothers. I have been a confidant for many of their stories, personal and musical. Pyare Lal once told me how taking part in “Krishan Leelas” as a young boy greatly helped him translate his expressions into Sufi singing.

Apart from remembering him as a master of Sufi music, I would also remember him for his typical Punjabi wit and sense of humour. After a recording, we were dining at one of our favourite restaurants in Chandigarh, and we ordered a dish called ‘Dal Balti’ (black dal served in a bucket-shaped copper vessel). When the dish arrived, he said, heaving a sigh of relief, “Accha! Ae hai dal balti? Main socheya ki aj dal naal nahana paina ae!” (I am quite relieved seeing this small bucket. Because I was quite sure that today I would have to bathe in black daal!). Whenever we met after that, we’d have a hearty laugh remembering that balti of dal!Pyare Lal was loved not only by his brother, but also by the millions of music lovers who have been enchanted by the uplifting renditions of Sufi Qalam by this duo. Today when Sufi music has become a fad, when everyone claims to be a

Sufi singer, Pyare Lal long with his elder brother, will always remain the touchstone of genuine Punjabi “gharanedar” Sufi singing. Pyare Lal will always live in the Wadali Brothers.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App