Student shot inside classroom at Allahabad University

A student of Allahabad University was allegedly shot in the chest by an unidentified assailant on Thursday while he was attending a class. The student, identified as Nagender Singh, was enrolled in the first year of MA Philosophy at the varsity. He was in his classroom when the incident occurred at around 2 pm.

Police said that no one chased after the assailant as he was wielding a gun. Singh was rushed to a private hospital. His condition is stable, police said.

The accused is absconding and remains unidentified, police said. “In his statement, the student has said the accused shot him because of an old personal contention. We are investigating the case. No arrests have been made yet,” said Siddharth Meena, SP City (Allahabad).

