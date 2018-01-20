Station House Officer in Punjab ends life, NRI kin booked

Police Inspector Jaswinder Pal Singh (58), who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at Subhanpur, shot himself dead Friday (Representational Image) Police Inspector Jaswinder Pal Singh (58), who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at Subhanpur, shot himself dead Friday (Representational Image)

Police Inspector Jaswinder Pal Singh (58), who was posted as Station House Officer (SHO) at Subhanpur, shot himself dead with his service revolver at his house at the police lines in Kapurthala Friday.

Police have booked five persons, all currently living in Australia, including the deceased’s daughter-in-law and her family members. Police have also recovered a suicide note from his pocket in which he had blamed the in-laws of his son for forcing him to take this step.

The inspector, who was on leave for the past two months, had resumed duty only on Friday morning after which he got his service revolver back.

Kapurthala SSP Sandip Sharma said that the inspector, in his suicide note, had stated he was committing suicide because the in-laws of his son have been harassing him and his son, who was deported from Australia by his in-laws following a dispute between them.

The SSP said that SP (Investigation) Jagjit Singh Saroa was investigating the matter and a case had been registered against Bhawna Ahluwalia, daughter-in-law of the deceased, and four others.

The SSP said deceased had constructed a house near the police lines and was living there.

Simranjit Singh, son of the deceased, said his in-laws had been settled in Australia for the past 10 years and he got married with Bhawna Ahluwalia last year. He said he went to Australia some time back where his wife along with her mother Manjit Kaur alias Pinky, sisters Namrta and Dipika and brother Pavitarpal Singh used to harass him. They even got me deported back due to which my father was quite upset, he said.

