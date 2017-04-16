Speed up road projects: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo)

With monsoon round the corner, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an inspection of road projects in the city Saturday. He visited construction sites of various underpasses and flyovers, and asked officials to speed up work.

Khattar was accompanied by PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh and local officials. The inspection began at the Delhi-Gurgaon border, where Khattar directed officials to ensure a U-turn is made in front of Ambience mall so that commuters from Gurgaon no longer need to go all the way to Rajokri flyover.

He also asked authorities to complete construction of three underpasses at Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and Signature Towers within a year. These are expected to play a big role in easing traffic at these junctions.

