Special camps in Vadodara to enroll displaced voters

Woman voting for the maiden election to Vadodara Metropolitan Planning Committee (VMPC). Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana. Representational Image Woman voting for the maiden election to Vadodara Metropolitan Planning Committee (VMPC). Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana. Representational Image

To ensure that Vadodara city voters who were displaced by demolition drives are not left out of the electoral rolls for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, the Vadodara District Election Officer (DEO) will conduct special camps in areas where the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) carried out demolition drives in the last one year. An estimated 20,000 voters have been displaced during the various demolitions of settlements undertaken by the VMC in the last one year.

Taking note of a memorandum submitted by Congress leader Shailesh Amin, the DEO and Vadodara Collector P Bharati have instructed booth-level officers to conduct camps in the areas where the demolition drive was undertaken. “Coming Sunday, we will hold special camps in all the areas where people have been displaced. We are making all efforts to ensure that the voters are included with their new details,” Bharati said.

Amin had submitted a memorandum to Bharati seeking clarity on the status of the voters who have been removed from their original dwellings.

