Sowjanya case: Pressure builds in Belthangady for independent probe

DNA evidence from the crime scene is pointing to a sole suspect in the October 9,2012,rape and murder of 17-year-old college student Sowjanya in Ujire near Mangalore but a large section of society in the region,including parents of the victim,is not convinced the mentally unstable man arrested by the police is involved.

A strong movement has been building in Belthangady taluk,where Ujire is located,for months for a probe by an independent agency,such as the CBI,in the case.

On October 25 this year,Belthangady witnessed a voluntary shutdown as people sought justice for Sowjanya. The protest was supported by CPM leader Prakash Karat,who was among the many who visited her parents to express solidarity.

Sowjanya,who disappeared while returning home from college on October 9 evening,was found dead the next morning at an isolated place en route to her house.

The mentally unstable man,Santosh Rao (34),was found living in a tent near the crime scene three days after the body was discovered. DNA evidence from the crime scene and two investigations,including an ongoing CID probe,link him to the victim.

But the family of Sowjanya and its supporters remain unconvinced. They claim the police are falsely implicating Rao,who can barely defend himself,to protect an influential man.

The region has been abuzz with rumours that Sowjanya was mistakenly kidnapped in a real estate dispute involving members of a powerful family and was killed to hide identities of her abductors.

How can the police claim to have evidence linking the suspect to the victim when they did not even collect semen sample from the vaginal cavity of the girl during the mahazar? Santosh Rao was found wandering aimlessly by the real culprits and handed over to the police. He seems neither mentally stable nor physically competent to commit such a crime, said K Bhaskar Holla,legal advisor to the family of Sowjanya.

The family also alleged the undergarments claimed to have been recovered from Rao were in fact collected by the police from their house two days after the body was found.

Police claimed they needed the clothes for verification. Before handing over the undergarments I put a stitch on them, Sowjanyas mother Kusumavathi said.

She said she was shocked when she learned that the police were flashing the clothes as evidence of Raos involvement in the murder.

The story doing the rounds in Belthangady and neighbouring areas is that Sowjanya was mistaken to be the daughter of D Balakrishna,who is allegedly involved in a land dispute with local bigwigs.

Vittal Gowda,an uncle who was one of the last persons to see Sowjanya alive,said she disappeared while going to meet Balakishnas tailor wife to check if a dress she was stitching to wear to a temple a few days later was ready.

When she got down from the bus next to my canteen at Nethravathi Snanaghatta she was very excited. She told me she was on her way to the tailors house to collect her new dress, he said.

Balakrishna,however,declined comment on the chatter of a land dispute between him and members of the family of Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala Temple.

The CID,which was handed over the investigation in January this year after people expressed doubt over independence of the local police,questioned Nishchal Jain,a nephew of Heggade,and three others  Dheeraj,Uday and Malik Jain  accused of involvement in the killing.

It dismissed the allegations against Nishchal saying his passport indicated he was out of the country at the time of the crime. The CID,according to home minister K J George,will submit a report soon and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said any fresh inquiry can be considered only after the CID report.

What is,however,emerging is that there was gross violation of procedures in crime scene preservation,collection of samples for DNA-testing and forensic evidence gathering by the Belthangady police.

Sources familiar with DNA-testing said the process followed by the Belthangady police did not involve professionals and was not fool proof,making the task that much difficult for the CID.

Another point the family of Sowjanya is raising is that she could not be found despite an overnight search,including in Shantivana forest,by hundreds of residents of the area on October 9. The next day,however,the police claimed to have found her body in the same forest.

While Rao has confessed in his signed statement to dragging her to the forest and allegedly raping and murdering her,locals said there was no sign of a struggle in the area and the vegetation around the place where the body was found was undisturbed.

They also said though there was a thunderstorm on October 9 and the following morning,Sowjanyas cotton college bag and books were dry and intact.

Vittal Gowda claimed his niece was taken to a private resort at Nidle by Dheeraj,Uday and Malik Jain and raped and killed before her body was disposed.

Lawyer Holla accused sub-inspector Yogesh and other policemen of systematically destroying evidence in the case. Not only have they destroyed evidence at the crime scene but their assertion that Rao is mentally unable is helping the suspects. Even if his guilt is proved now,it would give him an opportunity to plead for leniency on the ground of his mental condition, he said.

The authority Dharmasthala Temple officials wield in the region has created a lot of discontent among locals but mainstream political parties in the state have thrown their weight behind Heggade.

Points to ponder

