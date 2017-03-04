Sonepat sisters ‘molestation’ 2014: Court discharges three men

THE ROHTAK district court on Friday discharged three men in an alleged case of molestation and thrashing of Sonepat sisters Aarti and Pooja on a Haryana Roadways bus in November 2014. Pronouncing the judgment, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harish Goyal gave a clean chit to the alleged accused, namely Kuldeep, Mohit and Deepak. However, the detailed judgment is yet to be released. The three men were arrested on November 30, 2014, and remanded in judicial custody. The girls were returning from their college in Rohtak to Sonepat by a Haryana Roadways bus when they thrashed the three men for allegedly molesting and harassing them. One of the bus passengers had captured the incident on mobile phone and the video went viral on TV and social networking sites.

The counsel for the accused had submitted in court that his clients had not molested the two sisters and it was a dispute over vacating ladies’ seat in the bus following which the two sisters had attacked the three men without provocation. So, the counsel submitted that the accused had been falsely implicated by the girls.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the girls’ father, Rajesh Kumar, said, “Today, we have not got the court judgment’s copy. We are going to challenge the judgment in the High Court.”

Girls’ advocate Atar Singh Pawar said the order was reserved by the judge after concluding the arguments around seven months back and the order was pronounced on Friday. He said they would file an appeal as they were not satisfied with the judgment.