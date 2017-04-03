Six students dead, 14 injured in road mishap

Six students of a Jalod-based private college in Dahod district were killed and 14 others, including their teacher, sustained severe injuries when the utility vehicle, they were travelling in, collided with a tree near Ghoghamba town in Panchmahal district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place as the driver of the utility vehicle, carrying 20 people, lost control over wheels near Ruparel turning somewhere between 5 30 am and 6 am. The group of 15 students and the teacher of Mahila Institute of Education, run by an NGO, was among the passengers, and were returning from Bardoli in Surat, where they had gone to attended a seminar and cultural function.

Five of them, identified as Jigna Chuhan (22), Sunena Solanki (17), Sonal Parghi (17) Priyanka Parghi (18) and Suman Damor (18), died on the spot while Shital Baria (20) succumbed to her injuries on way to Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital in Vadodara.

“The injured were rushed to Godhra Civil Hospital from where Baria and Manjula Parmar were referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara. Baria was declared brought dead while while Parmar’s condition is stable. All the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Godhra Civil Hospital,”. said a police officer.

Dr M G Sagar, Civil Surgeon of Godhra hospital, said conditions of others were stable.

Police Sub-Inspector of Damavav P L Vaghela said, “We are in the process of informing their parents. Investigations into the accident are underway. Based on the complaint of Manjula Parmar, we have booked the driver, Lakhan Chuhan, a resident of Dahod.”

The accused has been booked under IPC Sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.) 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and Sections 177 and 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.

