Six of a family drown in Ganga in Patna

Six persons of a family including four minors on Thursday drowned in river Ganga at Maranchi village in Patna district, a top district official said. Six members of the family had gone to take bath in the river when one or two persons slipped into deep waters. The others drowned in their efforts to save them, Patna District Magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal told PTI. All the six bodies have been fished out of the river, the DM said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his grief over the incident and also talked to the grieving family members of the deceased persons over the phone. The CM talked to the Patna district magistrate and gave him necessary directives and told him to make immediate payment of ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the victims. The DM said that Rs 4 lakh would be paid to the next of kin of each of the deceased persons on Thursday itself.

