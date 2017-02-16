Six killed in road accident in Katihar district

Six members of a family were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Bihar’s Katihar district in the early hours today. The family, crammed into an auto, was returning from Baidyanath Dham at Deogarh in Jharkhand after the ‘mundan’ (tonsuring) ceremony of a four-year-old member of the family. The mishap took place when the speeding auto hit a temple wall and overturned around 3 AM, officer-in-charge of Kursheilla Police Station Binod Kumar said. While six members, including the four-year-old, his father and mother died on the spot, two of the four injured were seriously injured, he said.

The driver, however, jumped out of the vehicle in the nick of time and fled, he added.

The family belonged to Gwalpara village under Rupuali police station of Purnea district.

The dead have been identified Sanjay Singh (37), his wife Reena Devi (33), Aniket (4), Kanchan Devi (32), Padma Devi (52) and Neeraj Kumar (18), the OC said.