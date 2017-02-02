Sister, lover arrested for 6-year-old’s murder

The district police have solved the blind murder of a six-year-old boy and arrested his sister and her boyfriend for the crime. The accused killed the child as he caught both of them in an objectionable position at an abandoned place where he was ultimately murdered by both the accused. The body of the victim was found at an isolated place in Kharar on January 24.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that they have arrested 19-year-old Vipin and the victim Rahul’s minor sister for the murder. He said that an investigation team led by SP (D) Jaskaran Singh Teja and CIA In-charge inspector Atul Soni found that somebody close to the family was involved in the murder. According to the SSP, the police questioned all the people who were under the scanner and arrested Vipin, who confessed .