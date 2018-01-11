Shun vendetta politics for state’s development, says Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat

Speaking about government’s agenda ,listed in the Swarnim Himachal Drishati Patra, 2017, Acharya Devvrat said the government will maintain law and order at all costs. (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar) Speaking about government’s agenda ,listed in the Swarnim Himachal Drishati Patra, 2017, Acharya Devvrat said the government will maintain law and order at all costs. (Express Photo by Lalit Kumar)

Hailing a generational change in the leadership after the Assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat on Wednesday asked the government and opposition, to shun vendetta politics and try to work together for the state’s development.

Delivering his address on the first session of the Vidhan Sabha , Governor complimented the people of the state, especially women for their participation in a free and fair manner devoid of any untoward incident that shows maturity of the electorates.

“The people have given you responsibility to make all possible effort for the development and I urge you to work together with a positive outlook and clear objectives without getting entangled in vendetta politics. The focus of the government and opposition should be to see how every citizen can become prosperous, educated, secure and healthy,” he said.

Sounding a note of caution, the Governor said he expects every member of the government to shun petty politics and participate in healthy discussions in the House.

The Governor, particularly referred to presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, five Union ministers and 10 Chief Ministers, and some Deputy CMs, during swearing in ceremony of the government, which was a first of its kind event .The Cabinet with a blend of experienced and young ministers could just be another marked changed in the state, he said.

He reminded the members about recent decisions of the government to lower the age of persons getting social security pensions from 80 years to 70 years, release of 3 per cent DA from July 1,2017 and the setting up of a sub-committee for tackling menace of stray cattle and financial benefits given to ex-servicemen, apart from setting-up of three special cells to monitor complaints lodged by women.

To check crime against women ‘Gudiya Yojana’ will be launched, he said. “In this scheme 24 X 7 women police stations will be established in every district and 24X7 emergency Gudiya helpline will be made operational.” He also assured that the government will provide efficient, transparent, responsive administration with active participation of the people.

He proposed revival of Van Lagao, Rozi Kamao’ scheme to generate employment from forestry.The scheme was started by Chief Minister Shanta Kumar in 1990-91.

