Shootout at wedding party Police: Two killed were history-sheeters

THE TWO men killed in a shootout during a wedding party in Khaparkheri village of Amritsar Monday turned out to be gangsters who were wanted in several criminal cases.

Harvinder Singh Ghudhi of Khaparkheri and Manpreet Singh Manga of Haweliana were friends turned foes and were killed as both sides allegedly opened fire at each other during a wedding party Monday, police said.

However, contradictory claims have been made by the families of both deceased about the turn of events.

Manga’s kin have claimed that he had made a frantic phone call after Ghudhi and his friends cornered him at the venue.

Manjit Kaur, Manga’s sister, said, “We are three sisters… Manga was our only brother. He is and survived by wife and a seven-year-old son. He had called his wife around 4 pm Monday. He was panic-stricken and told his wife that he was inside a marriage palace and was cornered by some persons and that his life was in danger. His car was also damaged. He was killed by Harvinder Singh and his aides.”

She claimed, “My brother didn’t kill anybody. Harvinder Singh shot himself in the leg to pass it off as self defence and died of self-inflicted injuries.”

Gharinda police station SHO Palwinder Singh confirmed that and Ghudhi had suffered a bullet injury on his right knee and was killed due to excessive bleeding.

Manga suffered a bullet injury on the upper part of his thigh that damaged veins and led to his death, sources said.

The SHO also confirmed that although Ghudhi’s family had got an invitation to attend the wedding party, but he went to the venue only after he came to know that Manga was also present there.

However, Ghudhi’s family has claimed that Ghudhi had went to attend the marriage and that it was Manga who attacked him.

Meanwhile, the police has registered cross case based on complaints from both the families.

“It is a matter of investigation… how were they killed. Right now, our focus is on to arrest the accused persons. Both Manga and Kodi were gangsters,” said Amritsar SSP (Rural) police Parmpal Singh.

Two police cases were registered against Manga and three criminal cases were registered against Ghudhi, who was also a close aide of another gangster, Gagandeep Singh Shaury, of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran.

Manga and Ghudhi had been friends earlier. Police sources, however, claimed that their friendship turned sour after Manga allegedly made advances towards a woman relative of Ghudhi.

“We will also investigate the reason behind their rivalry,” added the SSP.

