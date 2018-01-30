Shobha Yatra today, 1,100 cops deployed

JALANDHAR COMMISSIONER of Police (CP) Jalandhar Praveen Kumar Sinha Monday said nearly 1,100 police personnel would keep a strict vigil during the Shobha Yatra on January 30 to mark Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravidass.

Sinha said the entire city was divided into 17 sectors for providing security to the public, aprt from ensuring smooth traffic flow during the Shobha Yatra. He said these sectors would be monitored by the SHOs concerned. Sinha added that the clusters of these sectors would be further supervised by Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). He said Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCP) would also provide overall supervision. Sinha said patrol teams would conduct regular checks during the Shobha Yatra.

