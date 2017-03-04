Shahpur Kandi Dam project: Decks cleared for work to begin

WORK ON the 206 MW Shahpur Kandi Dam Project will be resumed as an agreement has been signed by Punjab Irrigation Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu and his J&K counterpart Saurabh Bhagat and endorsed by Water Resources Secretary Amarjit Singh in Delhi on Friday. The Rs 2,300-crore project on Ravi had been hanging fire after J&K stopped work in September 2014 citing a number of reasons, including Termination of Agreements Act, 2004. To allay J&K’s fears, Punjab has offered an alternative agreement exactly like the one in 1979 in the light of apprehensions arising out of the Punjab Termination of Agreement Act, 2004. At Friday’s meeting, it was decided that the two states would work on a draft agreement that has to be ratified by their chief ministers.

At the secretary-level agreement on Friday, it was decided that crest levels of 398.4 metres as agreed by the two chief engineers of Punjab and J&K, according to their signatures at the September 22, 2014, meeting would be the basis on which work would commence. Concurrently, the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) will conduct a detailed study to assess the crest levels of head regulators to ensure that the mandated share of 1,150 cusecs are available to J&K, which would be binding on both states.

The project will continue to be implemented by Punjab. Also, a team headed by CWC member and consisting of chief engineers of the two states will monitor the project at least once in three months to ensure that the construction progressed as per the agreement.

According to the agreement, the balance costs on account of compensation for land acquisition as per the agreement would be paid for by Punjab promptly according to the orders of the relevant statutory authorities under the Land Acquisition Act.

In addition, jobs to oustees would be given by Punjab. It will give J&K 20 per cent share of the total power generated at Thein Dam at the rate of Rs 3.50 per unit immediately, subject to the confirmation of rates by the CERC.