Shahkot bypoll: FIR ordered against 18 officials

District Electoral Officer Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday ordered FIR against 18 officials accused of deliberately skipping poll duty. Sharma said the officials were assigned poll duty, but they deliberately skipped it and didn’t join the polling staff despite repeated announcements. He added that after the polling parties were sent out these officials were found at a meeting hall.

According to Sharma, he immediately called Shahkot SHO and asked him to round up erring officials and register FIR under Section 134 of the Representation of People’s Act.

Meanwhile, the DEO, who is also Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, has also directed the SDM-cum-Returning Officer (RO), Shahkot to provide the list of all the other staff, that allegedly managed to sneak out after marking their attendance in the morning. He said that SDM would prepare the list of such alleged defaulters within 48 hours for further action.

For all the latest City Others News, download Indian Express App