Shahkot bypoll: SAD likely to announce its candidate today

After the demise of five-time SAD MLA and former minister, Ajit Singh Kohar (79) last week, the Shahkot Assembly segment in Jalandhar district has fallen vacant and now the SAD high command is considering the name of his family member for SAD ticket in the ensuing by-election.

Sources said party brass may announce the name of its candidate on February 13, when the Bhog ceremony of the late leader will be held. Shahkot has been a SAD stronghold for two decades and Kohar had never lost his seat ever since he started contesting Assembly elections in 1997 and had won the seat five times in a row.

SAD and AAP had lost to the Congress in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election and the in three civic polls in Punjab.

Kohar has two grandsons, Bachitar Singh and Pavitar Singh. and SAD may consider Bachitar for a ticket. Sources said SAD may also consider a woman member of the Kohar family for the ticket.

“There is hardly any other strong SAD leader from the area as Kohar had never let anyone to become as strong as him,” said a party leader, adding that and SAD’s history shows that it always prefer to give ticket to family members in case any sitting MLA dies in the office.

Kohar had died of cardiac arrest on February 4. A former transport minister of Punjab, had started contesting from Lohian constituency, which is now called Shahkot after delimitation in 2012.

