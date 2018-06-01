Shahkot Assembly Bypoll: Laddi wins with highest victory margin

At a polling booth in Shahkot. Express At a polling booth in Shahkot. Express

In the 41-year history of the Shahkot assembly constituency, which used to be known as Lohian assembly segment before delimitation in 2012, Congress has manged to win this seat only for the second time and that too with the highest margin ever since 1977.

Also, Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia now holds the record of winning this constituency with highest margin as well as losing from here with lowest margin till date. On Thursday, Laddi recorded his victory with a margin of 38,802 votes, which is highest ever victory margin of this constituency. In February 2017 assembly elections, Laddi had lost by 4905 votes — the lowest defeat margin for this constituency.

Before this, the highest winning margin of this constituency was recorded in 1997 when SAD candidate Ajit Singh Kohar had contested from here for the first time and recorded his victory with a margin of 27,160 votes. Kohar had defeated Congress’s Darshan Singh from here then.

