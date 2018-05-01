Shahkot: Administration to keep strict vigil on ‘paid news’, ads, says Additional Deputy Commissioner

Additional Deputy Commissioner Jasbir Singh Monday said that acting on the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the district administration would keep a strict vigil on ‘paid news and advertisements in the Shahkot bypoll Assembly segment.

Presiding over a meeting of the members of the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee in Jalandhar, the ADC said that the Commission has issued strict instructions to monitor advertisements, publicity of candidates and paid news cases by channels owned by political parties. He said that for this the administration has constituted this committee which would keep a strict vigil over news content being aired on television as well as newspapers.

Jasbir Singh said that the all the members must perform their duty diligently to check such content.

