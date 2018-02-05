Seventy-five per cent turnout in panchayat polls

Elections for sarpanch and ward members are not held on the symbols of political parties. Express photo by Malhi Kaithal Elections for sarpanch and ward members are not held on the symbols of political parties. Express photo by Malhi Kaithal

The voting for around 1,145 village panchayats passed off peacefully on Sunday with nearly 75 per cent turnout. Over 22.5 lakh voters were expected to cast votes in the elections to elect 1,129 village sarpanchs and 6,049 wards of village panchayats across the state. There was no major incident of violence, officials of the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The results are scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. Out of the 1,145 panchayats, 218 were declared Samras by the SEC in which villagers unanimously select sarpanch and ward members, instead of electing them.

Voting in one booth at a village in Chhota Udepur district was suspended after the candidates complained that their election symbols were missing from the EVM. The SEC said that repolling would be held at the booth on Monday. Elections for sarpanch and ward members are not held on the symbols of political parties.

