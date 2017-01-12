Seven killed in two road mishaps in Lakhimpur Kheri

Seven persons, including two women, were killed and four others critically injured in two separate road accidents in the district, police said today. In the first accident late last night on Pilibhit-Basti highway near Mahrajnagar village, people sitting around a bonfire were hit by a speeding truck when its driver lost control over the vehicle after colliding with a tractor-trolley, killing five persons and injuring four others, they said.

Four persons were on the spot and one on the way to hospital. The decease were identified as — Radhey Shyam (40), Kokila (38), Sanjay (25), Pooja (15) and Prahlad (48), police said, adding the injured were admitted to the district hospital.

In the second mishap on Bhira-Pallia road near Malpur today, two men were killed when the car which they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck.

One of the deceased was identified as Atul (30), an LIC employee posted at Palia, while the identity of the other was yet to be ascertained, police said.