Seven killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh

Seven people were killed and twelve were seriously injured when a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Naeneti on Solan-Rajgarh road, about 70 km from here, today, police said. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Rajgarh from Manav when it fell into the gorge. Villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. Seven people were killed and 12 were seriously injured in the accident, they said. Rescue operations were underway and the injured were taken to nearby hospital even as the bodies were being recovered, police said.

