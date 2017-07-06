Seven booked for selling flat with fake documents in Mohali

The complainant said he had approached Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who directed the concerned police station to register a case against all the six accused. The complainant said he had approached Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who directed the concerned police station to register a case against all the six accused.

SEVEN PERSONS were booked by police for allegedly duping a Kharar resident of Rs 70 lakh in connection with the sale of a plot. All the accused are said to be on the run. According to police, Ranjan Bhatia, who lives at Gillco Valley in Kharar, had bought a flat for Rs 70 from six persons, identified as Rakesh Kumar Verma alias Nakli, Naresh Khurana, Avtar Singh Sarpanch, Kirpal Singh alias Fauji, Ashok Kumar, Avtar Singh and Kashmiri Lal. And, Rakesh, the prime accused, had used fake documents to sell the flat.

Bhatia said the registration of the flat done in his name was also based on fake documents and when he came to know and asked the accused about it, the accused started making excuses and also refused to return the money to him. Bhatia further alleged that when he told the accused that he would take legal action against them, they allegedly threatened him with dire consequences.

The complainant said he had approached Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal, who directed the concerned police station to register a case against all the six accused.

After the inquiry, police have booked all the six accused under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code at Kharar (City) police station.

