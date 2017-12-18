Selfie craze takes life of two in Uttar Pradesh

Last month, a girl in Odisha died after falling into the cooling pond of Bokaro Steel Plant while taking selfie. (File) Last month, a girl in Odisha died after falling into the cooling pond of Bokaro Steel Plant while taking selfie. (File)

Two youths died after they tried to click selfies atop a 150-feet deep water tank here, police said on Monday.

The incident that took place on Sunday in Sainik Vihar area of the district saw two students, both in their 20s, slipping into the water tank in their attempt to click selfie over it, they said.

According to the Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar, the deceased, identified as Shosit Singh and Rishabh Sharma, were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Both the victims were doing a course in animation, he added.

Last month, a girl in Odisha died after falling into the cooling pond of Bokaro Steel Plant while taking selfie.

