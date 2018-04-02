Sector 25 murder: Victim’s family holds protest, demands arrest of main culprit

THE FAMILY members of 25-year-old Aman, who was allegedly murdered on Friday, held a protest at the main chowk of Sector 25 on Sunday and demanded the arrest of a man who was allegedly involved in the crime. The family members alleged that they were not satisfied with the police investigation. The protest ended after the senior police officers assured Aman’s family members that they would take action against the persons involved in the crime.

Sunny, the brother-in-law of Aman who was also injured when the former was attacked, said that a man, Tarsem Kumar, was involved in the murder of Aman and he had also told the police about his identity but the Sector 24 police did not arrest him. He added that two persons were arrested but the main culprit was Tarsem. Sunny said that Tarsem should be booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

“After rounding up Tarsem, police let him go. I told the police that Tarsem was also involved in the crime but they did not listen to me. It is a biased investigation and we want all the culprits to be arrested,” Sunny said. Sunny alleged that the in-charge of Sector 22 police post, Rohtash Kumar, pressured him to change his statement. He alleged that they would hold a protest again if their demand was not met. He said that in his statement he told the police that he identified Tarsem Kumar as an accused in the murder case but the police tried to ignore his statement.

Raju, a relative of Aman, alleged that instead of listening to the grieving family, the police tried to silence them. The DSP (Central), who reached the spot, said that the police were investigating all the facts and if Tarsem’s involvement was established, he would be arrested. The DSP also assured Aman’s family that all the culprits would be arrested, following which the family agreed to end the protest after four hours of blocking the traffic. The protesters also raised slogans against the Sector 24 police post-in-charge who was removed from the investigation on Saturday. Aman was stabbed to death in Sector 25 on Friday. The police arrested two persons, Somi and a juvenile, in connection with the murder on Saturday.

