Scaffolding at Noida construction site collapses, 4 labourers injured

At the spot, Tuesday. Gajendra Yadav At the spot, Tuesday. Gajendra Yadav

Four daily wage labourers were injured at a construction site in Noida Sector 121 when a metal scaffolding collapsed Tuesday morning.

While one worker, who received a head injury, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, three others suffered minor injuries, police said. None of the injured had filed a complaint till Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30-11 am near A4 tower in Cleo County, a portion of which is under construction.

“The workers were crossing the area when a part of the scaffolding came off. All workers are migrant labourers from different parts of West Bengal and are between 25 and 32 years of age, except one who is 52 years old. One worker, 25-year-old Mazharul, is undergoing treatment at Shivalik Hospital but his condition is not critical,” said Amit Kumar Singh, SHO, Phase 3 police station, Noida.

