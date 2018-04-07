SBI Gold Loan Scam: Look-out circular against goldsmith empanelled by bank

The police have issued a look-out circular against a goldsmith empanelled with the State Bank of India’s Bullowal branch in connection with a gold loan scam in fake gold was deposited and loans taken against the same. Hoshiarpur DSP Jangbhadur Sharma confirmed the development. The Hoshiarpur police had earlier registered a case against the goldsmith Jatinder Kumar, financier Sukhwinder Pal Saini and branch manager Sidharath Bhatti in connection with the scam totalling arounf Rs 4 crore.

The police said the look-out circular has been sent to all airports in the country. Meanwhile, the head cashier at the branch, Avtar Singh, and accountant Chaman Lal have been transferred out. The branch manager had already been transferred. The police have seized the CCTV camera footage from the bank since July last to examine whether the persons who took loans against gold visited the branch or not.

SBI’s Bullowal branch had sanctioned Rs 8 crore in gold loans to 290 people between May 2015 and February 5 this year. It has now come to light in 224 cases, the gold deposited with the bank was fake, against which a total of Rs 4.65 crore was disbursed in loans. RTI activist Rajiv Vashishth said that as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank Of India (RBI), the cash officer or in-change generally does the assessment of the gold ornaments, their purity, quality and weight.

