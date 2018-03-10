Famous Sufi singer Pyare Lal Wadali dies at 75 in Amritsar

He was cremated at his native village Wadali in Amritsar Friday evening. Express He was cremated at his native village Wadali in Amritsar Friday evening. Express

Famous Sufi singer Pyare Lal Wadali passed away at an Amritsar hospital Friday morning. He was cremated at his native village of Wadali same evening. He was 75 years old and had been living in his native village in Amritsar along with his elder brother and Padam Shri award recipient Puran Chand Wadali. Both brothers always used to sing in a pair. “They never sang solo. Their fans cannot imagine them singing solo. Death of my uncle is a big shock to my father Puran Chand,” said Lakhwinder Wadali, himself a famous Punjabi singer.

Harpreet Singh Kahlon, a radio presenter who also writes on Punjabi music, said, “Death of Peyare Lal has not only broken the pair, it has posed to us the serious question of who will carry forward the legacy of Sufi singing in Punjab. We all know the quality of Punjabi popular music. We can only hope we are not witnessing the slow death of Sufi singing tradition in the death of Pyare Lal.”

Wadali brothers started their career with All India Radio in 1972 and shot into national limelight with song Tu mane ja na mane mere yaara. They also sang a song ‘Rangrej’ in Bollywood movie Tanu Weds Manu. Peyare Lal used to play Krishna in Ram Leela during his childhood and started singing under the influence of his brother.

In their initial days, the brothers were not allowed to sing at the famous Harballabh Sangeet Samellan in Jalandhar and were also kept in ‘B’ grade category by All India Radio. Their talent was recognised only after they got appreciation from listeners. In fact, they were so alien to professional singing that they had reservations about using microphone for singing, fearing it would hurt their voice in the long run. It was only after coming to All India Radio that they started singing on microphone.

The brother-duo got Sangeet Natak Akademy award in 1992 and Tusi award in 1998.

