Sambhal: Villagers attack cops who went in to look for ‘cattle smugglers’

Police and senior district administration personnel were injured on Wednesday after local residents attacked their team, which was out to investigate an alleged cattle smuggling case in Sambhal district.

While a case was registered and a few were arrested for the violence, residents alleged they were harassed.

Police said they had intercepted a vehicle carrying cattle on Tuesday evening. Two cows and a calf were being transported in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle and another occupant abandoned the vehicle and ran.

“On Wednesday morning, three constables reached Deepsarai village on a tip-off that the suspects were hiding there. Residents pelted stones at them forcing them to retreat,” said Sanjay Singh, SHO of Nakhasa police station.

Later, the SHO brought in additional force to the village but they too were attacked. Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area, Rashid Ali Khan, too was targeted when he reached the spot on hearing of the protests.

“Six policemen, including the constable escorting the SDM, suffered injuries. The SDM had to hide in a temple to escape the mob. More police was rushed to the village to control the crowd which targeted vehicles on the highway also,” said Balendu Bhushan, SP, Sambhal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SDM Khan said the allegation of harassment and police misbehaving with women were baseless.

