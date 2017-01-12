Sales Tax inspector held for taking Rs 1.5 lakh as bribe

A Sales Tax inspector was arrested while he was allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a businessman, Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said today. Prashant Wanjalkar was arrested yesterday last night from Dadar while he was taking the second installment of the bribe sum, an ACB official said.

According to complaint, a city-based garment businessman had received notice from Sales Tax department for 2005-2006 assessment order, he said.

Wanjalkar, posted at the Sales Tax Bhavan in Mazgaon, had demanded bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the trader to cancel the order and close the assessment file, the official said. The accused had allegedly accepted Rs 1 lakh a month ago and again demanded Rs 2.6 lakh as the remaining sum from businessman, following which he approached the ACB.

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap last evening and nabbed Wanjalkar red handed, he added.