‘Rumble strips should not have been installed in hurry, will remove unnecessary ones’

Accepting that rumble strips “should not have been installed so hurriedly, that too overnight” on Panchkula roads, Municipal Corporation Executive Officer O P Sihag on Friday said they would remove the strips, which were unnecessarily installed. Sihag, during a meeting with residents’ welfare associations (RWA) and road safety expert Navdeep Asija, said that he didn’t know much about the project since he wasn’t involved with it and that it was the engineering department that carried out the work.

Later, talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Sihag said, “The safety expert observed that the rumble strips have been installed with nails, which is wrong. Moreover, I don’t know why they were installed so hurriedly. Anyway, we will remove these strips, which have been unnecessarily installed.”

He added that another fault on the part of the engineering wing was that they did not float tenders before beginning the work. Even in the cat’s eye that have been installed, the spacing is really less and the expert said that it was against the norms,” he said.

City residents’ welfare associations on Wednesday had written to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about “mindless installation” of too many rumble strips on Panchkula roads by the civic body. The residents also demanded a vigilance inquiry into it.

In order to convey the inconvenience being faced by the residents, the RWA chiefs also met the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal on Wednesday asking him to just ride pillion on the road where rumble strips were installed.

