RTI activist found severely injured, dies

As Savaliya had severe injuries on his head, shoulder and stomach, he was later admitted to a private hospital in Surat, where he died Wednesday night. (Representational image) As Savaliya had severe injuries on his head, shoulder and stomach, he was later admitted to a private hospital in Surat, where he died Wednesday night. (Representational image)

An RTI activist, campaigning against alleged education mafia, died Wednesday night at a hospital in Surat, a day after he was found critically injured under mysterious circumstances on NH-8 in the neighbouring Navsari district.

According to police, there were multiple injuries on the head and left shoulder of Rajesh Savaliya (31). Police, however, did not reveal the nature of injuries and have registered a case of accidental death.

Savaliya, a resident of Mahalaxmi Society at Punagam in Varachha here, had left his home Tuesday evening to visit a friend’s construction site at Pardi in Valsad district. He was given lift by a friend’s mother and sister, who dropped him on NH-8 in Navsari district, police said.

Later, Savaliya’s friend Vijay Patel received a call from Navsari Civil Hospital about the RTI activist being admitted there in critical condition, police said, adding that he was brought to the hospital in an 108 ambulance. He was found injured near a Sai Baba temple on NH-8.

As Savaliya had severe injuries on his head, shoulder and stomach, he was later admitted to a private hospital in Surat, where he died Wednesday night.

According to Savaliya’s father, Vinod Savaliya, his son had “made many enemies” after he complained to the district education officer about several schools being run in the city without necessary permission and approval letters. He received several threat calls from “education mafia” over the past few months, with the last being made one and a half months ago, Savaliya’s father told police.

Punagam police inspector B N Sagar said, “We have called his friend who runs the construction site at Pardi in Valsad district for recording his statements. At present, we have registered a case of accidental death, and during investigation, if we find that it is murder, we will register a murder offence. We will also take out call data record of Salvaiya.”

The body of Savaliya was cremated Thursday afternoon in the presence of several RTI activists.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App