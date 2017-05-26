Rs 1.10 crore in fake notes seized in Amreli, two held

Police have arrested two men after fake currency notes of face value of more than Rs 1.10 crore were seized allegedly from their possession in Amreli district. Acting on a tip-off, local crime branch officials arrested the duo on Wednesday night from Hanuman temple near Lathi town in the district. The two were also riding a scooter without a vehicle registration number plate.

According to LCB Inspector Anant Patel, the two — Sachin Parmar (21), a resident of Bhavnagar city, and Paresh Solanki (25), a resident of Lathi — were carrying 4,551 counterfeit notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 3,982 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Police claimed that the two confessed that they had printed the fake notes in Bhavnagar and were on their way to supply the counterfeit currency to a man, who was to meet them on Amreli -Savarkundla road. Police said that the duo had been engaged in the illegal activity for four months. “They, so far, have put in circulation fake notes of around Rs 1 crore face value. We have details of their deals and the others who were part of the conspiracy will be arrested soon,” Amreli SP Jagdish Patel said.

He said that the notes printed by the accused bore high degree of resemblance with genuine currency notes. “The accused used stamp for watermarking the fake notes and inserted the security thread manually. A common man would not be able to decipher if the notes printed by duo were fake or genuine,” he said.

