‘Rogue’ elephant killed in Jharkhand

Representational image Representational image

A “rogue” elephant, which had killed 15 people in Bihar and Jharkhand in the last six months, was killed by forest authorities in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Friday evening. A team led by hunter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan from Hyderabad, along with veterinarians, had been camping in the higher reaches of Raj Mahal Hills of Sahibganj for the purpose.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, L R Singh, said: “The team managed to track down the elephant around 6 pm near Banjhi Santhali village in Taljhari Block of Sahibganj district. Two bullets were shot.”

Singh said it was an unfortunate act but the last resort. “We tried to tranquilise it. But to do that, you have to come very close to it. One of our veterinary doctors nearly got killed three days ago,” he said.

Another option was to dig trenches and trap it. But that too could not be done because of the hilly terrain. Singh said that after it had killed three people, Bihar counterparts had almost declared it ‘rogue’.

