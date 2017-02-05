Reunion of Armoured Corps’ veterans held

THE veterans from Armoured Corps have come together in Ahmednagar for a four-day reunion ‘Nagar Nostalgia 2017’ that started Thursday. This is the third reunion of the cavalry veterans. Amidst the historical surroundings of Ahmednagar, the Armoured Corps Centre and School hosted its elders constituting of retired officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs), senior most among them being an 89-year-old retired officer.

The reunion which is held every five years, saw a well charted and befitting programme to honour the Army veterans.

This year the veterans witnessed a Passing Out Parade of recruits epitomising their training standards and level of motivation prior to joining their parent regiments.

The other commemorative events included paying of homage to the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation and a gutsy display of martial prowess by young soldiers.

In keeping with the cavalry traditions, a cycle polo match between the veterans and serving officers was also held.